Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,492 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth $7,124,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after acquiring an additional 789,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,149 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,350,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,073,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,957,000 after acquiring an additional 563,807 shares during the period. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMFG stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

