$20.67 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post $20.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.80 million and the highest is $21.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 191.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $48.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $49.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $122.47 million, with estimates ranging from $110.59 million to $133.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

XERS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 336.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.04 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $135.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

