Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 216 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Standex International were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Standex International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Standex International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Standex International by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Standex International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SXI shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Standex International news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $65,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,278 shares of company stock worth $2,574,574. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $73.52 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average of $100.15.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

