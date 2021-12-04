Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.75.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $114.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk has a one year low of $108.08 and a one year high of $185.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Splunk by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Splunk by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,492 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 279,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after buying an additional 109,225 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.