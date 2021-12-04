Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,296,000 after acquiring an additional 313,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after acquiring an additional 308,114 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 421.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 349,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 282,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,203,000 after acquiring an additional 176,170 shares during the period. 10.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

NYSE AGR opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.