Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 16,629 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,118,000 after purchasing an additional 626,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after purchasing an additional 516,796 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 437,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

MSGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

