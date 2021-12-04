Critical Contrast: Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Medifocus and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifocus N/A N/A N/A Motus GI -5,675.00% -78.81% -43.22%

Medifocus has a beta of 5.16, suggesting that its stock price is 416% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Medifocus and Motus GI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00

Motus GI has a consensus target price of $1.85, indicating a potential upside of 331.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Motus GI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medifocus and Motus GI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifocus $2.77 million N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A Motus GI $100,000.00 207.11 -$19.26 million ($0.57) -0.75

Medifocus has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI.

Summary

Medifocus beats Motus GI on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medifocus Company Profile

Medifocus, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

