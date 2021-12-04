Reviewing Summer Energy (SUME) & Its Peers

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS: SUME) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Summer Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Summer Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Summer Energy
|$166.32 million
|-$10.73 million
|N/A
|Summer Energy Competitors
|$7.65 billion
|$558.89 million
|10.20
Insider & Institutional Ownership
62.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Summer Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Summer Energy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Summer Energy Competitors
|890
|4159
|3506
|96
|2.32
As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 11.86%.
Profitability
This table compares Summer Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Summer Energy
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Summer Energy Competitors
|-12.08%
|8.15%
|2.15%
Volatility and Risk
Summer Energy has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Summer Energy peers beat Summer Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
About Summer Energy
Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Receive News & Ratings for Summer Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.