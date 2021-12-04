Reviewing Summer Energy (SUME) & Its Peers

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS: SUME) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Summer Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summer Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million -$10.73 million N/A Summer Energy Competitors $7.65 billion $558.89 million 10.20

Summer Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy. Summer Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Summer Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Summer Energy Competitors 890 4159 3506 96 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 11.86%.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A Summer Energy Competitors -12.08% 8.15% 2.15%

Volatility and Risk

Summer Energy has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summer Energy peers beat Summer Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

