Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPZ. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter.

CPZ opened at 18.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 20.42. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 17.02 and a 52 week high of 21.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

