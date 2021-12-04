Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoodRx alerts:

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $38.42 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 40.04 and a beta of -0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 166,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $6,297,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $934,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,541,493 shares of company stock worth $64,623,204. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.