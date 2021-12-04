Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Beam Global by 48.8% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 67.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

BEEM stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.54 million, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.