Douglas James Kramer Sells 10,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00.

Shares of NET stock opened at $159.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of -228.13 and a beta of 0.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $137,835,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,315,000 after acquiring an additional 714,385 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.71.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

