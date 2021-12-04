American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $9,783,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,898,000 after buying an additional 368,232 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $1,133,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.