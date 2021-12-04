American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $48.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMH. B. Riley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.28.

AMH opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In other news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $18,718,000. Boston Partners increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,208,000 after buying an additional 79,276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 73.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

