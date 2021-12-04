Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Sells $2,899,000.00 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $2,899,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CUBI stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUBI. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,580,000 after purchasing an additional 51,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 434,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

