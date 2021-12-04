Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 150.68%.

In other news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $360,210 in the last ninety days. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Saul Centers by 50.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 93,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

