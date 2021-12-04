Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $947.93 Million

Brokerages expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to announce sales of $947.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $919.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $959.60 million. Terex posted sales of $786.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. Terex has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.