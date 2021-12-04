Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $113,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264. 30.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KALA shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.20. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.35.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

