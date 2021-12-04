Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 3,078 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Oportun Financial worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

OPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $586.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. Oportun Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $49,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,661.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,205 shares of company stock worth $430,385. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oportun Financial Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.