Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 91.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 337.9% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IFRA opened at $36.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95.

