Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 6.26% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSMN. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $815,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000.

NASDAQ BSMN opened at $25.62 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

