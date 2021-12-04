Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 21,814 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Jamf were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAMF. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 68.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 38.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,614,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jamf by 1,244.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 388,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after acquiring an additional 372,027 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $587,851.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $475,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,777 shares of company stock worth $2,852,715.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $30.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

