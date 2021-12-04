Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,721 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Badger Meter worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 580,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after buying an additional 189,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,594,000 after buying an additional 179,861 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,127,000 after buying an additional 108,305 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,128,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,116,000 after buying an additional 88,208 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 47,186 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $102.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.92. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $514,349.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

