Bank of America Corp DE Invests $3.30 Million in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 150,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $621,822.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $330,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,236.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

