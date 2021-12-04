349,989 Shares in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 349,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBEA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $4,838,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $970,000.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

SBEA opened at $10.10 on Friday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.