Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 4,236 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 122,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 57.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 74,570 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $58.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19.

