Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.64% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 3,253.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period.

Shares of HAIL opened at $56.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $71.43.

