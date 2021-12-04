Bank of America Corp DE Sells 24,709 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,709 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 131,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 24.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 47.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

ETX opened at $22.34 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $25.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.