Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Centricus Acquisition were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $499,000.

OTCMKTS CENHU opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

