Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FNLPF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Fresnillo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $17.32.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

