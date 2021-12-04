Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EENEF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electrocomponents has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Shares of EENEF opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.