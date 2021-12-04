Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZVIA. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.56.

ZVIA opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVIA. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at $64,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

