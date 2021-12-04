Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 708,228 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Remark were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Remark by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 44.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 80,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,741,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 66,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 966,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Remark alerts:

Shares of MARK opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $112.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.35. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Remark Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK).

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.