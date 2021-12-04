Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 2,956 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 98,533.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. FMR LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,978,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 120,810 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,783,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,403,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $299,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,138 shares of company stock worth $5,454,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $760.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

