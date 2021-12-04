Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Decreases By 31.5%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the October 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BTAFF stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.