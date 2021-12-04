Short Interest in Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Declines By 20.8%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CRPOF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Ceapro has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $34.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

