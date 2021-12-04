Short Interest in Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Declines By 20.8%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CRPOF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Ceapro has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $34.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.
Ceapro Company Profile
