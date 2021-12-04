CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 246,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, HSBC raised CDL Hospitality Trusts from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS:CDHSF opened at $0.85 on Friday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

