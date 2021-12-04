UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Lowered to $57.00 at BMO Capital Markets

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PATH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.41.

Shares of PATH opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. UiPath has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,492,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,402,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,776,923.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 598,091 shares in the company, valued at $33,552,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,592,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

