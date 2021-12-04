Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reservoir Media Inc. is a music company. It operates principally in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir Media Inc., formerly known as Roth CH Acquisition II Co., is based in NEW YORK. “

RSVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Reservoir Media stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Reservoir Media has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSVR. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,775,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth $10,676,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth $4,269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth $2,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

