Partner Communications’ (PTNR) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Partner Communications stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 221.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

