EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter worth $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter worth $639,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter worth $80,000.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

