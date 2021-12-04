Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SSBK stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern States Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $3,488,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $3,588,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

