California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $8,340,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $198,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of CTOS opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.20. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.