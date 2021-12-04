California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 924 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,513,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 16.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,697 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at $451,279.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GBL stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.57.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 96.99% and a net margin of 28.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from GAMCO Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 2.61%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

GAMCO Investors Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

