California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of Advent Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Advent Technologies stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

