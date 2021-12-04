10,512 Shares in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $43,394,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $7,736,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $7,703,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $6,671,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.42. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Shepler bought 35,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Niro Ph.D Ramachandran bought 25,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $328,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,073 shares of company stock valued at $770,188.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

