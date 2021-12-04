Contrasting Grocery Outlet (GO) and Its Competitors

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Grocery Outlet to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 2.58% 9.62% 3.63% Grocery Outlet Competitors 1.83% 21.77% 4.68%

95.1% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grocery Outlet’s peers have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grocery Outlet and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $3.13 billion $106.71 million 33.88 Grocery Outlet Competitors $23.00 billion $447.07 million 8.83

Grocery Outlet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet. Grocery Outlet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Grocery Outlet and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 5 2 0 2.29 Grocery Outlet Competitors 1105 2620 2669 82 2.27

Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus price target of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 13.34%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 22.21%. Given Grocery Outlet’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Grocery Outlet peers beat Grocery Outlet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

