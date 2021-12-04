Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.91.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $172.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

