Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale Sells 62,500 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $4,849,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, September 7th, R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00.

QTWO stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.29 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Q2 by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on QTWO. TheStreet lowered Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stephens started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.70.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

