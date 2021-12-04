John C. Malone Sells 320,000 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DISCA stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $3,985,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Discovery by 5.1% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $2,936,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.59.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.